Toast of London! Archax celebrates ISO Award

FCA regulated digital asset exchange Archax is celebrating the award of its ISO 27001 certification.

The London-based broker and custodian gained the certification this week after meeting strict security and compliance standards. This certification is backed by the International Standards Organization (ISO).

“The successful attainment of ISO27001 reinforces our policies of adhering to stringent regulations and control measures across all aspects of our operational infrastructure,” said Ben Brown, Chief Compliance Officer at Archax.