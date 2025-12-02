TNS Expands Global Market Data Access with Connectivity to Tokyo Financial Exchange

Transaction Network Services (TNS) has expanded its global market data infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with connectivity to Tokyo Financial Exchange (TFX), one of Japan’s leading derivatives exchanges. This collaboration provides TNS customers with direct access to TFX, delivered anywhere across TNS’ global network backbone.

The addition of TFX completes TNS’ connectivity across all major Japanese exchanges and offers domestic and international firms comprehensive, managed access to Japan from a single provider.

“Completing our coverage across all Japanese exchanges is a milestone that strengthens our offering in one of the world’s largest financial centers,” said Jeff Mezger, Vice President of Product Management, TNS. “This expansion further cements TNS as a one-stop shop for global trading access.”

With the new TFX connection, TNS now delivers its full suite of services in Japan, including hosting, data, and connectivity. TNS’ Japanese exchange portfolio also includes Japannext and the Japan Exchange Group (JPX), which encompasses the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), Osaka Exchange (OSE), and Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

“Partnering with TNS opens new doors for TFX by providing exposure to its robust network of global market participants,” said Ryosuke Seo, Director of Wholesale Business Department, TFX. “This collaboration positions TFX to expand its international footprint and deliver greater access and efficiency to traders worldwide.”

This expansion is a key part of TNS’ continued investment in the APAC region. Mezger added: “One of our key priorities is strengthening TNS’ presence and partnerships across Asia. Japan is a key hub for regional and global trading activity, and our connection to TFX reinforces TNS’ long-term commitment to supporting customers’ success in these dynamic markets.”

