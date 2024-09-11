Titanic maker Harland and Wolff’s finance chief leaves company

Harland and Wolff’s Aim-listed shares have been suspended since July after accounting issues forced it to delay publishing its annual report.

Embattled Harland and Wolff announced on Wednesday the departure of its chief financial officer, Arun Raman.

The Belfast-based shipyard gave almost no detail in a statement on the London Stock Exchange, but that Raman “had resigned with immediate effect.”

He becomes the latest top-level executive to depart Harland and Wolff, following the exit of chief executive John Wood in July, chairman Malcolm Groat in August, and two other non-executive directors.

The firm, which built the Titanic in its heyday, has faced a major financial crisis since the new Labour government refused to guarantee a £200m UKEF loan seen as critical to its survival. Nearly 1,500 jobs are at risk across the UK.

Harland was rescued by US lender Riverstone Credit Partners in August via a £20m extension to an existing credit facility. However, the bail-out is only a short term solution to its financial troubles.

Its Aim-listed shares have been suspended since July after it failed to finalise annual accounts for 2023. Unaudited accounts revealed a £43m loss last year.