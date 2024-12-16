Titanic Belfast targets international tourism as profit surges

Titanic Belfast opened in March 2012. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Titanic Belfast has targeted international tourists to continue its recent remarkable growth after its turnover and profit both surged during its latest financial year.

The Northern Ireland museum is to focus on attracting visitors from Europe and long-haul destinations after noticing a shift in consumer patterns following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The change comes after Titanic Belfast welcomed 813,857 visitors in the 12 months to 31 March, 2024, up from 579,578 in the year before.

The attraction said it was boosted US, Great Britain and Republic of Ireland tourism and a rise in visitors from cruise ships.

A total of 304,364 visitors were also welcomed to SS Nomadic, the last remaining White Star Line ship.

The figures have been included in the latest accounts for Titanic Belfast filed with Companies House which show its turnover rose from £14.3 to £22.1m in the financial year.

Its pre-tax profit also surged from £1.5m to £5.3m over the same period.

The Titanic Belfast tourist attraction opened in March 2012 and houses the world’s largest Titanic visitor experience.

A statement signed off by the board said: “The 2023/24 period was a remarkable year for the organisation, marked by the opening of newly-reimagined galleries.”

It added: “To meet its growth targets, Titanic Belfast closely monitored shifts in market demographics since the pandemic and consumer demand, intensifying a strong collation between marketing efforts and visit numbers.

“Booking trends show a post-pandemic shift to shorter lead in purchasing with 61 per cent of visitors purchasing tickets on the day of their visit/

“There has also been greater demand from the close to home markets with performed particularly well at 82 per cent.

“This change to market mix and visitor transactions has led to a comprehensive review of routes to market and growth opportunities over the next five years, focusing on revitalising European and long-haul markets in lone with changing consumer demands and strategic objectives.

“Additionally, partnerships and participation in consumer shows played a key role in driving visitor numbers by showcasing the attraction and Northern Ireland’s offerings as a destination.”

On its future, the company said: “Titanic Belfast is well positioned for future success, bolstered by the ongoing recovery of international markets and the significant demand for Northern Ireland as premier visitor destination.”