Titan Group: Financial Calendar 2026

Titan S.A. (Euronext Brussels, ATHEX and Euronext Paris, TITC) announces its financial calendar for 2026.

19 March 2026

Publication of the fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

27 March 2026

Publication of the Integrated Annual Report 2025

7 May 2026

Publication of the first quarter 2026 results

7 May 2026

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

30 July 2026

Publication of the second quarter and half year 2026 results

5 November 2026

Publication of the third quarter and nine months 2026 results

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe – including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France – and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and the Athens Exchange, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

Contact

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at +30 210 2591 257

