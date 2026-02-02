TITAN Group Completes Acquisition of Vracs de L’Estuaire Cementitious Business in France

TITAN Group (Brussels:TITC) has completed the acquisition of Vracs de L’Estuaire, an established cement business in Northern France, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to further develop its product offering in France and accelerate the growth trajectory under its TITAN Forward 2029 strategy. This acquisition exemplifies TITAN’s execution of its long-term plan to build a sizeable, integrated global platform for developing alternative cementitious materials (ACMs).

Vracs de L’Estuaire operates a state-of-the-art grinding plant, strategically located at the port of Le Havre in Northern France, with an annual clinker grinding capacity of 0.6 million tons, serving one of Europe’s largest and fastest-growing construction markets. This strategic investment strengthens TITAN’s presence in France which started about 30 years ago with the operations of a cement terminal in Marseille. The expanded French operations are synergetic with TΙΤΑΝ’s current European network and will advance TITAN’s innovation and decarbonization agenda.

Yanni Paniaras, CEO TITAN Europe, commented: “The acquisition of Vracs de L’Estuaire marks an important step in TITAN’s growth in Europe under the TITAN Forward 2029 strategy. We are pleased to serve the customers of VDE and offer them new low carbon solutions based on our broad palette of cements and ACM products, such as slag, pozzolan from our Greek operations and fly ash reclaimed with our proprietary technology. We are excited to welcome the Vracs de L’Estuaire strong team to the TITAN family and work together to realize this vision.”

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium-registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe – including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France – and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120 years of history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris, and the Athens Exchange, and its US business is listed on the NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com.

