Timewarp one-owner 1979 Ford Escort up for auction

A one-owner ‘highly original’ 1979 Ford Escort Ghia is being auctioned this week.

For sale with Car & Classic, the Escort, nicknamed ‘Bessie’ by its owner, was first registered in 1980. It was his first new car purchase and has covered just 58,366 miles since.

The online car auction website says the Escort was always garaged, rarely ventured out in bad weather and has been carefully maintained over the last 41 years.

(Car and Classic)

The car is being sold after its owner passed away. It comes with a huge history file that catalogues its life story, including the original sales documents and a copy of the cheque for £4,200 used to buy it. There’s also a wad of MOTs and tax discs, as well as the owner’s handbook and accessories brochures.

The Ford Escort is one of the most popular British cars ever. It helped transport families, business people and the emergency services over the course of four decades.

A total of 4.1 million examples were sold over five generations, before Ford replaced it with the Focus in 1998.

(Car and Classic)

According to Car & Classic, the chassis plate suggests this car was ordered by a UK Ford dealer and built in December 1979 at the Saarlouis plant in Germany. It still wears its original Strato Silver paint, with a blue interior and black roof.

The plate also confirms the other features, including H4 RHD headlamps, a 1,300 engine and standard suspension, while the invoice shows the buyer specified a locking petrol cap and underseal for £38.15.

“With one owner, complete history and no questions, this is a very rare opportunity to own a truly original, unmolested Mk2 Escort,” said Chris Pollitt, head of editorial at Car & Classic.

(Car and Classic)

“Whilst the RS2000s and Mexicos command big numbers, it’s the less sporting models in the range that have become the ‘unicorns’ and disappeared.

“In original condition and with all the accessories of the time, this Escort will immerse the new owner right back in the 1980s with a practical and ready-to-use classic.”

Daniel Puddicombe writes for Motoring Research