Tim Cook to take the stand in Apple’s Fortnite ‘monopoly’ battle

Apple boss Tim Cook will take the stand today to defend his company against allegations of monopoly power as part of a high-profile legal battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games.

The iPhone chief is expected to spend more than two hours fighting back against claims Apple abuses its market power through its App Store.

Epic has launched a major legal challenge against the tech giant, accusing it of forcing developers to use its in-app payment system, which charges up to 30 per cent commission.

Cook’s defence is likely to be his most extensive public remarks about Apple’s app store, which is a key part of its $53.8bn services business.

The antitrust trial, which is being held at a court in California, comes amid growing criticism of Apple over accusations it uses its power to shut out competition.

Epic has led the charge against Apple following a highly-publicised dispute last year, when the Fortnite maker created its own in-app payment system in a bid to avoid commission charges.

The move prompted Apple to kick Fortnite off the app store and pull its developer’s licence.

Giving evidence earlier in the trial, Epic chief executive Tim Sweeney argued that Apple was unfairly demanding an outsized cut of profits for providing simple payment technology.

Apple’s lawyers have said they plan to ask Cook about the company’s corporate values, how the app store was created and Apple’s competitive landscape.

The trial comes amid multiple antitrust investigations into the way Apple runs its app store.

The EU has charged the iPhone maker with breaching the bloc’s rules following a complaint lodged by Spotify in 2019.

In the UK the Competition and Markets Authority has opened a probe into Apple over claims the way it treats app developers is “unfair and uncompetitive”.

Earlier this month the tech company was hit with a £1.5bn class action lawsuit in London, which is seeking damages for UK app store users.