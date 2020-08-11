Tiktok under scrutiny by French privacy watchdog over data use

France’s privacy watchdog has opened a preliminary investigation into Tiktok, after it received a complaint against the short-form video app in May.

Tiktok is already under investigation over privacy concerns from EU and Dutch authorities.

It is also the subject of an EU-wide taskforce, as it attempts to transition its European data to be overseen by Ireland’s data regulator.

“The CNIL began investigations into the tiktok.com website and the Tiktok application in May 2020. The CNIL had indeed received a complaint at that date,” a spokesman for the watchdog said.

“To date, the CNIL continues its investigations and participates in ongoing European work.”

The investigation is exploring the level of information provided to Tiktok’s users and how they can exercise their rights, the flow of data going out of the EU and measures taken to protect minors, the CNIL spokesman said.

He added that the complaint against the app has already been closed after it appeared the complainant, who was asking for a removal of a video from the app, didn’t first ask Tiktok to do so as required by EU rules.

Tiktok said: “Protecting Tiktok users’ privacy and safety is our top priority. We are aware of the investigation by the CNIL and are fully cooperating with them.”

The app is currently under fire for its data handling practices in the US, after the Trump administration voiced concerns about its Chinese parent Bytedance and raised possible security fears.

US President Donald Trump has given Bytedance until 15 September to negotiate a sale of the app’s US operations to potential buyer Microsoft, or it faces being banned from app stores in the country.

The app has threatened to sue the administration if a ban is carried out.