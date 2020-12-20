Tier 4 lockdown until widespread vaccine rollout, Health Secretary warns

Matt Hancock has warned that an effective lockdown across London and the South East will continue until a sizable part of the population is vaccinated.

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Hancock warned that the new variant of the Covid-19 virus was “out of control.”

“Given how fast the variant spreads it is going to be very difficult to keep it under control until the vaccine is rolled out,” he added.

Read more: Tier 4 – what does it mean for you?

Lockdown came into place overnight across vast swathes of the country.

Hancock said that new evidence presented to him on Friday left the Government with no choice but to effectively cancel Christmas.

The Health Secretary denied that the Government could have foreseen that the situation may change between November 24, when the Christmas bubbles policy was announced, and Christmas itself.

“It’s very unpredictable,” he said. On Wednesday the Prime Minister had categorically denied that he would make any changes to the bubbles plan.

Hancock also told everybody in Tier 4 areas to “act as if you have the virus.”

The new measures mimic much of the original March lockdown, with non-essential retail and a number of additional leisure venues forced to close their doors.

Sadiq Khan last night described the changes as a “bitter blow” and slammed Downing Street’s “irresponsible promises” for raising expectations of a normal Christmas.