Tickets go on sale for second virtual London Marathon

Virgin Money will release tickets for its second virtual maraton at 10 am this morning.

The organisers of the marathon are releasing 50,000 virtual tickets which, combined with the 50,000 in-person participants, would make it the largest marathon ever.

Last year’s marathon was awarded a Guinness World Records title for the most users to run a remote marathon in 24 hours with 37,966 finishers.

Read more: Week in Sportbiz: Fifa spooked into action by Super League talk; Uefa may rip up Euro 2020 plans; London Marathon chiefs eye records

It was also the most inclusive marathon in the forty-year history of the event, with participants able to complete the marathon at any time on the day.

Hugh Brasher, event director of the Virgin Money London Marathon, said: “Our first virtual Virgin Money London Marathon last year was a real eye-opener for us.

“Everyone did the marathon their way: some ran the whole way, others walked, while some broke up the distance into manageable parts over the day and night. It was an incredible, inclusive day when the spirit of the London Marathon brought everyone together in a unique way.”

All finishers, whether virtual or in-person, will be sent an official medal and a New Balance finisher’s T-shirt.

Read more: Tokyo 2020 Olympics will happen this year regardless of Covid-19, organisers insist