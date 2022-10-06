Thunderbirds International Rescue Club NFTs are go!

A partnership between ITV Studios and Reality+ means Thunderbirds fans can now buy and trade NFT artwork based on the classic TV show.

The two organisations have teamed up to create the Thunderbirds: International Rescue Club – a utility-focused non-fungible token (NFT) community experience that represents a re-imagining of the classic property’s unique style and vision for the 21st century.

Owners of officially licenced Thunderbirds artworks will be granted access to their own unique avatar for use in The Sandbox metaverse alongside unique competitions, giveaways, free drops and official merchandise and a generative art drop.

The art sale closes at 3pm (BST) on Friday October 7.

“We’re pleased to partner up with ITV Studios and Reality+ to launch the legendary Thunderbirds franchise into the metaverse,” said Sebastien Borget, co-founder and COO of The Sandbox.

“The Sandbox continues to bring culture & entertainment with Thunderbirds, allowing fans to own, play and become creative as they imagine and bring to life new adventures and stories with their characters of the original series.”

The project will also give holders (DAO) the opportunity to take part in real world “Rescue Missions”, in which funds generated via the Thunderbirds: International Rescue Club’s NFT sales which will be used to aid charities and good causes around the world.

The rescue missions…

Thunderbirds: International Rescue Club is a global community of Thunderbirds fans all over the world joining together to support the project which has raised $15,000 of its fundraising goal. As part of the launch this week, 20% of all future sales go directly towards helping charities like Dobrich Dog Rescue (a Bulgarian charity that rescues and rehomes stray dogs). The community will help to decide what future missions Thunderbirds: International Rescue Club undertake.