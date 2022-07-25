Three UK Tech Hubs You Can Get A Job In Right Now

Remote working has opened up possibilities for the way we work like never before. Lots of us are (re)thinking the way we work, and a move can be an attractive possibility. A new city or region can offer a fresh – and more affordable – way of life plus a chance to switch things up. With so much technology innovation across the UK, there is a lot of choice. Here are three tech hubs with jobs on offer right now.

Manchester

One of the strongest technology ecosystems in the UK, in 2019, Manchester was the fastest-growing tech hub in Europe, achieving £527m of funding for its tech companies. The city specialises in e-commerce (the Hut Group was founded here), smart cities, cyber security, AR/VR and gaming and has a strong start-up culture too.

Start-up names to know include the workertech company Orka, which provides solutions that help hourly-workers with sourcing, on-boarding and getting paid for work. Trafford-based NeoPhore develops cancer therapeutics and Sourceful is a SaaS company developing supply chain software to source sustainable packaging.

Strong support from the University of Manchester both in terms of talent pipelines and support helps, too. Its Innovation Factory is also driving IP commercialisation for companies. If you are interested in working in the city, there are lots of opportunities here.

BAE Systems Applied Intelligence is looking for enthusiastic and eager individuals to work at its new Manchester Operational Cyber practice. In the Operational Cyber Developer role you’ll be understanding various development methodologies, and how they fit in with different delivery approaches, factoring operational security requirements into system design, development and testing and conducting, supporting and encouraging constructive code reviews for peers. Find out all the details.

Cambridge

With its pipeline of well-educated graduates, it’s no surprise that Cambridge is the leading regional tech city in the UK. Known as “Silicon Fen”, 40% of the workforce here has a higher education qualification, and a recent report found that the city’s colleges have produced 12 current unicorn companies, 846 start-ups and were attended by 752 founders. Tech is baked in here, going back as far as 1970 when Trinity College founded the Cambridge Science Park.

There are over 5,000 tech companies here, and in the year to April 2018, Cambridge-based companies within a 20-mile radius of the city grew their global turnover by 8.7%.

The city specialises in biotechnology, AI and life sciences, and is growing as a Fintech hub. Some of the many home-grown names to know include Darktrace, a leading AI company using cybersecurity solutions. Featurespace offers cybersecurity solutions to protect against the rising threats of fraud and financial crime, and Five is in the self-driving software space.

If you’d like to work here, there is a Backend Software Engineer C++ Linux AI role available through recruitment consultants Client Server. You’ll design and develop new components and enhancements for a suite of AI driven Cyber Security products. You’ll join a highly intelligent and motivated Agile team working on a wide variety of projects with a diverse toolset. Find more information here.

Glasgow

With Scotland’s IT and software industry forecast to grow by 38% by 2024, Aberdeen and Dundee have both had strong showings. Rockstar Games is located in the latter, while Aberdeen’s tenure as an important oil centre since North Sea oil first came ashore in 1975, means the region has established itself as a global centre of excellence in the energy industry, and is now attracting tech investment.

Further south in Glasgow and Scotland’s capital city, Edinburgh, things are booming. With 31% growth in tech employment since 2018 and more than 500 companies at start-up and scale-up stage, Edinburgh is continuing to attract tech talent.

Glasgow is one of the UK’s top three fastest-growing technology investment hubs, and tech companies there attracted £43 million in venture capital investment during 2020, up 156% from £16.8m in 2019.

If you’re looking for a job in Scotland’s second city, Indeed has a Software Engineer role, working as part of its Enterprise Advertiser team. You’ll be creating a range of applications designed for advertisers to get the best performance from their ads. You will play a key role in designing, developing, and maintaining scalable and testable solutions using bleeding-edge technology with current best practices. A part of the role will require cross-team collaboration and mentorship of the more junior members of the team. Want to know more?

Ready to look for a new role? The City A.M. Job Board is your first port of call with thousands of opportunities to discover all across the UK