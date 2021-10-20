Three really great jobs you can apply for this week

Rebecca works for our job board partner, Jobbio. Based in Dublin, she has been working as a writer for six years, creating engaging and insightful digital content. She has worked in Dublin, New York and London.

If you’re looking for a new job, then you have most certainly come to the right place! We have a whole host of amazing opportunities over on CityAM Jobs right now, from engineering roles to amazing positions in tech and beyond.

Here’s a small taster of the kinds of gigs available right now…

Senior Service Delivery Engineer, Tandem

The Service Desk is at the heart of Tandem’s business operations, providing a single point of contact for colleagues experiencing technical problems or requiring assistance. You’ll also help manage customer incidents and support the various teams in delivering industry leading services.

They’re looking for an experienced 2nd line engineer looking for that next step, who’s keen to grow and learn at a fast-paced scale up. You’ll need drive, initiative and a willingness to learn quickly and in exchange you’ll get to learn from a talented group of people who have a wealth of industry knowledge. Tandem has fostered an environment that nurtures growth and development where culture is key, and you’re provided a platform to accelerate your career.

The successful candidate will be responsible for managing incidents and requests through the service management tool – categorisation, prioritisation, triage and resolution. They will provide support for a wide range and constantly evolving set of applications, software and hardware, while maintaining governance standards across all IT Service Management processes

The successful candidate will have previous experience in a Service Desk/Delivery role, and be proficient in Active Directory. They will have knowledge of Windows Server Infrastructure, PowerShell and also have exposure to network and firewall configuration/management.

Senior Security Engineer, Detection & Response, Airbnb

Airbnb is a mission-driven company dedicated to helping create a world where anyone can belong anywhere. It takes a unified team committed to our core values to achieve this goal. Airbnb’s various functions embody the company’s innovative spirit and our fast-moving team is committed to leading as a 21st century company.

The Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) at Airbnb is focused on automating security detection, responding to security incidents, and working with partner teams to build capabilities that support the incident lifecycle. This is the front-line team that detects, investigates, and responds to security threats and malicious activity.

While the team is not new, we are now at a point of increasing scope. This is a key senior role to define and execute Airbnb’s vision for threat detection and incident response capabilities and process while mentoring other team members. As a senior engineer on the team, you will have direct impact building, optimizing, and growing securing capabilities as you help deliver world-class threat detection and incident response.

Client Engagement Manager, eClerx

cClerx are looking for an entrepreneurial, highly motivated, and relational Client Engagement Manager with a heavy focus on business intelligence/business insights and decision sciences. The Client Engagement Manager will manage the key relationship for primary UK and EMEA clients in the Travel or Retail vertical. This involves leading client engagements and strategy primarily in the areas of Analytics, Competitive Intelligence, Customer Experience, Content, CRM campaigns, and Product Data management.

The successful candidate will lead client engagement accounts in the Travel or Retail vertical. Typical engagements include digital marketing, campaigns management, competitive intelligence, customer and campaign analytics, content operations, pricing analysis, demand forecasting, personalization, and products data management. They will support the eClerx business development, execution, and senior management globally to anticipate and identify new opportunities and service areas

The right candidate will need to have prior experience in Travel or Retail or eCommerce or MRO vertical, along with substantial experience in client management and engagements, account management, consulting services delivery, business intelligence, data warehousing, or similar business areas. Exceptional interpersonal and relationship-building skills are crucial, as is a strong domain knowledge of areas such as digital marketing, business insights/business intelligence, including business performance reporting, predictive analytics, customer segmentation and profiling, web analytics platforms, CRM platforms, channel and vendor analysis, forecasting, data warehousing, data marts, data mining, competitive pricing, and analysis, etc.