Three brilliant jobs to apply for this week

This time of year is full of changes. The weather is cooling down, the nights are longer – there’s just something in the air. Interestingly, we find that this is also a very popular time of year in terms of people changing jobs, and likewise companies looking for new talent. Which is what brings us here, to this article. We’ve seen a serious increase in the number of roles being posted to our job board in recent weeks. So if you are on the lookout for a new opportunity, then get yourself over there ASAP.

Here are a few jobs that are currently open on the site…

Recruitment Operations Team Lead, Takeaway.com

With over 98 million active users across 24 countries, Just Eat Takeaway.com is a global food tech company, connecting customers from Amsterdam to Auckland with the food they love.

Their UK logistics delivery service is expanding, they have already successfully launched in a number of cities across the UK and have additional locations to add moving forward. Their courier recruitment team is responsible for the day to day recruitment of growing numbers of courier partners.

As Team Lead in Recruitment Operations, you are responsible for the development, execution and ongoing management of the team and getting involved in the recruiting process. Leading a team of recruitment specialists, you will be giving your team members the guidance and direction needed to continuously grow and improve the food delivery business in the streets of the UK. In this role, you will also have the opportunity to assist with processing of some applicants through the ATS. You will be responsible for daily tracking and analysis of data around various recruitment metrics and performance, and reporting KPIs and performance metrics to managers on a weekly basis.

Senior, Product Marketing Manager, Everbridge

The Product Marketing Manager for Everbridge is responsible for the messaging, positioning, launch, and GTM coordination of the Public Safety Products for International. They will be collaborating closely with cross-functional teams including product management, product marketing, sales, enablement, campaigns, sales, and partner teams to develop the core content including target personas, sales plays, campaigns and to develop the core bill of materials necessary to support the Go-To-Market of the products for Everbridge.

You will own and manage product marketing for Public Safety products end to end from positioning and messaging to sales enablement to campaigns. You will also establish common ground based on the way your audience thinks and talks, while working with Product Management to coordinate launch activities and feedback loops to continue improving/expanding our product-market fit. The ideal candidate will need a 4 year college degree in technology, Business, Marketing, Communications, Writing, or related field or MBA are looked highly upon for this role.

Senior Java Developer, Broadridge

At Broadridge, they have built a culture where the highest goal is to empower others to accomplish more. If you’re passionate about developing your career, while helping others along the way, join the Broadridge team.

Broadridge is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their team based in London. The successful candidate will maintain and enhance existing products, working to the company’s development standards, while fixing defects found by the Quality Assurance (QA) department and defects found by clients.

They will add new features as defined in the requirements document published by the product manager or business analyst while also quality checking and reviewing other team member’s code and specifications prior to release.

The ideal candidate will need to have extensive experience in designing, developing and supporting enterprise scale systems that have high performance and scalability requirements. They will need Java 8+ and senior-level proficiency in data structures, algorithms, and networking concepts, along with experience of developing with one or more of PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server or Oracle RDBMS.