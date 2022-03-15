Three brilliant jobs that you should apply for right now

Are you looking for a new job at the moment?

Agile Transformation Director, Capgemini Invent

As the digital innovation, design and transformation brand of the Capgemini Group, Capgemini Invent enables CxOs to envision and shape the future of their businesses. Located in more than 36 offices and 37 creative studios around the world, it comprises a 10,000+ strong team of strategists, data scientists, product and experience designers, brand experts and technologists who develop new digital services, products, experiences and business models for sustainable growth.

Capgemini Invent is an integral part of Capgemini, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

This is an opportunity to join an exciting and fast-growing CIO advisory practice that is the spearhead of a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. They take their clients on a journey from strategy to solutions that enables them to embrace and drive significant value from new technologies.

iOS Engineer, Moneybox

Moneybox is helping hundreds of thousands of people save and invest for their future. Their award-winning app makes it easy to get started, offers products to suit every need, encourages people to make the right decisions throughout their lives and brings everything together in a service which is simple and enjoyable to use.

Moneybox started because they believe everyone should have the opportunity to save and invest for their future. They are a friendly team of experienced entrepreneurs, developers, designers and marketers with a successful track record in building mobile apps. Inspired by a vision, they come to work every day because they believe everyone should have access to the tools and information to confidently plan for their financial future.

They are building a financial service that people love. As an iOS Developer, you will be responsible for the development and maintenance of the Moneybox app. Your primary focus will be development of iOS applications and their integration with back-end services. You will be working alongside a team of engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and the creation of quality products is essential.

DevOps Engineer, OakNorth Bank

Launched in September 2015, OakNorth Bank provides fast, flexible and accessible debt finance (from £500k to £50m) to fast-growth businesses. Through leveraging the ON Credit Intelligence Software, OakNorth Bank has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in Europe according to the Financial Times (FT 1000), and has performance metrics that place it amongst the top 1% of commercial banks globally in terms of ROE, efficiency ratio and Net Promoter Score. It has lent several billion pounds to hundreds of businesses across the UK who have collectively gone on to create tens of thousands of new homes and jobs across the country.

They are looking to double the size of their Engineering team in the UK this year, so this is a great chance to join an expanding team where what you build, you run. As a DevOps Engineer you’ll work in a Cloud (AWS) native environment, allowing the organisation to deploy code fast and effectively. So the impact you’ll have on the organisation will be huge. This is the first part of a much larger transformation to product led squads and design thinking.