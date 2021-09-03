Three amazing jobs to apply for this week

Rebecca works for our job board partner, Jobbio. Based in Dublin, she has been working as a writer for six years, creating engaging and insightful digital content. She has worked in Dublin, New York and London.

As summer draws to a close (sad times), we’ll all start noticing changes. The weather, the kids back to school and so on. These changes may inspire you to make some changes of your own – where your job is concerned of course. September is notoriously a popular month for people looking for new jobs, and for companies looking for new talent. So now is the time to act if you are looking for an exciting new opportunity…

Analytics Consultant, eClerx

This role on the eClerx Solutions Consulting team is a unique opportunity that allows you the freedom and opportunity to work across diverse domains and problem statements, have direct access to C-level leaders and their priorities and have a measurable impact on revenue at the same time. Over the past few years, they have continued to focus on growing the analytics footprint within existing and prospective clients. They are excited to bring new team members at this leadership level to scale and catalyze that growth!

The Analytics team plays a crucial role in communicating the value their solutions and services can offer in solving the business problems they uncover with existing and prospective clients. In this role, you will collaborate with members of the sales and account management teams to discover how clients can derive value from data, and work to make data more useful across organizations. The ideal candidate is self-motivated and will have previous work experience in the analytics, big data, and/or consulting services industry. He or she will be able to lead by example in taking a consultative approach to discover unarticulated analytical needs of customers, as well as connecting the dots between customer requirements to our solution, service, and consulting offerings, as a trusted advisor to the client.

Business Analyst, Deloitte

Deloitte’s Digital Tax Solutions Team (“DTS”) has a market leading reputation in London and across Europe. They are the largest of the Big 4 tax process and technology departments and demand for their services is growing rapidly. DTS brings together expertise in the areas of risk, compliance and technology in order to address the challenges of multijurisdictional tax operations. In response to significant success and an increased emphasis on technology and innovation in a rapidly evolving market, DTS is recruiting Business Analysts to undertake new project work within the business.

They are seeking to appoint a Business Analyst within the Digital Tax Solutions team (‘DTS’) to work on an exciting and innovative project within the Tax business. They encourage consideration of flexible ways of working, both formal and informal arrangements that allow for the best outcomes for their people and clients.

ERP Partner Sales Manager, Oracle

Are you willing to be part of the team that drastically transforms how Oracle is winning our Mid Market customers? And are you motivated by being a core part of building up Oracle’s partner sales ecosystem while working in a high energy team with a new go to market strategy, a dynamic empowering organization and with market-leading cloud SaaS solutions? Then you might be the perfect candidate as an entrepreneurial Partner Sales Manager for this Mid-Market ERP sales organisation.

Back Office applications are growing at a very fast pace, more than 30% per year, and Oracle is looking forward to hiring a self-starter with drive, who wants to increase Oracle’s footprint through consultative selling, being passionate about customer-centric problem solving and by accompanying our customers on their digitalization journey.

Do you love to see customers grow and to work with a partner ecosystem to make it happen? They are looking for someone passionate about working with channel partners to drive sales and deliver customer value throughout the end-2-end customer lifecycle. With extensive, world-class product portfolio, and the most complete and integrated cloud platform in the world, you could collaborate with some of Oracle’s most exciting customers on their digital journeys.