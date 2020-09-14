Entering the world of trading can at times seem daunting. Understanding the language, learning new technical skills, trusting yourself with your hard-earned money. The considerations one has to make to execute a trade put many off ever bothering.

But with the right guidance, advice, and counsel, making that first trade needn’t be a shot in the dark. By having a strategy and sticking to it, with the right tools, the process of investing is really quite simple. No doubt you’ll make basic mistakes, but by knowing these five things, you can mitigate to ensure they are not costly.

Discipline

Ask any trader when they made their biggest error, and usually it will because they didn’t stick to the plan. Traders require the discipline to do nothing when there are no opportunities present but must still stay alert for potential opportunities. Then, they need the discipline to act instantaneously when trading opportunities occur. Learning to only trade when the moment is right, and not just because it feels right in the moment, is the most important asset any trader can learn.

Learning from others

If you know someone who trades already, they will more than likely be keen to discuss their wins. Ask them about their losses and learn from them. It is only by making errors that we learn. But in trading, mistakes can be costly. Better to let someone else make them first and factor in theri error to your trading strategy. If you don’t have someone immediate who is a trader, the internet is full of blogs and forums where one can read about other’s strategies, wins, and mistakes. There’s no such thing as being too-well-prepared.

Patience

Jumping into, or out of, trades too early or too late is a rampant problem among new traders. They simply haven’t developed their patience enough to wait for the best entry and exit. This trait goes hand in hand with discipline, and you need to be patient until there is a call to action, then you need to have enough discipline to act without hesitation.

Traders require patience in waiting for their ideal entry and exit points – based on their strategy – but when the moment calls for it, they need to act swiftly. You will definitely screw this one up once. But don’t be downtrodden – even professionals have jittery days!

Strategy

The most successful traders have a plan and stick to it. Sticking to a trading strategy allows you to remain focused amid the huge inflow of news and economic data that can seriously impede your analysis process. You might spot an opportunity, but if it doesn’t sit within your plan, don’t take it. There are always more trades to be had. Developing the right habits is a big part of becoming a successful trader. When you start trading, your focus shouldn’t be on finding the easiest way to make a quick buck. You should be focused on developing a genuine skill that will allow you to profit for years to come.

Know when to stop

Small mistakes can turn into bigger disasters. You might have stuck to the plan, been patient and disciplined, but things aren’t going your way. It can be tempting, when things turn red, to start piling in money to cover your losses. This is a common error. Learning to cut your losses quickly will save you money and pain in the long run. If the tide is against you, stop. Go for a walk, clear your head and start again the next day. The market will still be there.