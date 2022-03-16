Think tanks call for government to ensure secure gas supplies as market crisis deepens

The government should focus on finding new trading partners to offset Russian imports into Europe and green light domestic wells to maintain secure gas supplies ahead of next winter, argues the Institute for Economic Affairs (IEA)

Andy Mayer, energy analyst at the IEA, told City A.M. that “security of supply today requires gas” and that while renewables and nuclear are important, both “take years to build, and require gas as back up.”

He also suggested taxes on domestic activities will in turn will help pay for future renewables.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to outline the UK’s energy strategy later this month, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and carnage across the domestic energy industry which has seen 29 suppliers collapse since September.

Last week, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng argued that the UK remains committed to North Sea oil and gas production – which supplies 47 per cent of the UK’s gas.

The UK continues to purchase four per cent of its gas supplies from Russia – while also purchasing both natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from countries such as Qatar, UAE, Norway and Trinidad and Tobago.

While the government has insisted supplies remain secure – markets are fundamentally global and fears over potential shortages have been exacerbated by conflict in Ukraine and subsequent Western sanctions, with the UK and US both targeting Russian energy supplies.

Gas prices peaked at £8 per therm earlier this month, while analysts are predicting the price cap could spike to £3,000 per year in October, following a 54 per cent hike in April.

This could deeply exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis alongside record petrol prices and grocery inflation.

Price cap over time (Source: Uswitch.com)

Kwarteng’s commitments to North Sea industry were supported in a column in The Telegraph from Boris Johnson, committing to both domestic gas supplies but also in ramping up renewables.

He also wanted to reverse decades of neglect towards nuclear power.

While Mayer considers renewables key for a greener future, he stressed that it was important any energy strategy was driven by the market rather than Downing Street targets – with the government already committed to lofty goals such as net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and phasing out coal by the end of the decade.

This was in his view, a mistake, as it made the energy transition insecure and could leave the UK vulnerable to larger rival markets.

He said: “We are in this mess because previous Governments picked technology, production, and climate targets, not a carbon price and leaving delivery of the best path to the market. If the new strategy is even more of the same, we will be decarbonising as insecurely and expensively as possible, to the benefit not just of Russia, but China, the main player in most renewable supply chains. This would not be a win for national security.”

John Macdonald, director of strategy at the Adam Smith Institute, told City A.M. that “on-shore tapping for oil and gas might provide some price stability in the next the next two to three years”, as the UK remains highly vulnerable to shocks.

For the long term transition to a greener future, he called on the UK to ramp up its nuclear power capabilities .

He said: “The the target must, as the PM says, be to ‘reverse that historic mistake’ of spurning nuclear energy if we are to transition to green, efficient energy production.”

The government is committed to completing the development of Hinkley Point C and starting construction of Sizewell C.

It has also encouraged Rolls-Royce’s development of small, modular reactors, with the company assessing potential sites in England and Wales.

However, nuclear power is only responsible for 21 per cent of the UK’s energy generation, third behind wind and natural gas.

The government is also set to phase out half of its capacity by 2025 – with 12 reactors planned to close over the next 13 years at the expense of nearly 8.000 MGW of power.

Macdonald said: “As things currently stand, nuclear energy is still relatively expensive. The Government must look into making construction of nuclear plants eligible for the private sector, and the regulatory regime around waste storage if we are to have clean, cheap and stable energy production in the UK in the next 10 years.”

Last winter, Kwarteng announced measures to get projects off the ground more quickly and cut out foreign investment into energy projects.

Through the regulatory asset base model, the government hopes to use public money to fund the initial stage of building power plants to encourage private investment.

This strategy was used for both the Thames Tideway Tunnel and London Heathrow’s Terminal 5.