Think 'carefully' before travelling at Christmas, warns Shapps

People should think “carefully” about travelling over the Christmas period, the transport secretary warned today, because of “limitations” on the UK’s railways.

Speaking to the BBC, Grant Shapps said that people should “take a close look at any proposed journeys and routes they are taking” amid fears of overcrowding.

“I would appeal to people to think very carefully about their travel plans and consider where they are going to travel and look at the various alternatives available”, he added.

Shapps said that passengers should look to pre-book tickets in order to guarantee themselves a seat on services, with the need for social distancing meaning passenger numbers will be limited.

A number of train companies, such as LNER and Avanti West Coast, are already advising people to book tickets in advance.

In addition, “long-planned engineering works” scheduled on busy routes could also see a reduction in the number of services running.

London King’s Cross is due to shut completely between Christmas Day and 30 December to undergo a £1.2bn upgrade to the East Coast Main Line.

And there will be a 10 day partial closure of Waterloo station from Christmas Day so the crossing at Nine Elms can be restored.

Shapp’s warning comes a couple of days before the government announces how it will ease coronavirus restrictions to allow people to spend Christmas together.

He suggested that instead of relying on rail services, people should travel by car instead if possible.

He also said that those living in areas placed into the highest tier of restrictions in England should not leave their region at all.

“We are dissuading people travelling around generally from the very high tier areas,” he said.