The UK coronavirus death toll reaches 28,446

Another 315 people who tested positive for coronavirus died yesterday, bringing the UK total to 28,446.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove announced the latest figures at today’s press briefing.

Gove confirmed that Boris Johnson would outline the government’s plan to ease coronavirus social distancing restrictions.

“The prime minister’s comprehensive plan will explain how we can get our economy moving, how we can get our children back to school, how we can travel to work more safely and how we can make life in the workplace safer,” he said.

The Cabinet Office minister also said that just 76,496 Covid-19 tests were carried out yesterday, just days after the UK passed its target of 100,000 per day.

Gove said that the dip in numbers was expected over the weekend.

“It is the case you’d might expect over a weekend, particularly a Saturday, with fewer people going to work that you might have a dip in the amount of testing that might occur at that time,” he said.