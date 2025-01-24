Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

The Top 5 Charities UK Employees want to Support

In 2025, employees want more than a paycheque – they want purpose.

With effective social impact being top of mind this year, aligning your CSR programmes with employee values is critical to boosting engagement, satisfaction, and loyalty within your team. Yet, a recent NVCO study revealed that one of the biggest barriers to participation is a lack of opportunities that match skills, experiences or interest.

So, how can your businesses ensure its CSR strategy meets their expectations?

The key is to align your impact opportunities with the causes that matter most.

According to the latest YourCause UK CSR Industry Spotlight, employees across the

UK rallied behind 5 key causes in the last year. Understanding these priorities can

help your organisation align its CSR strategy with the values of your workforce –

making your social impact programmes more effective and engaging.

Human Services

At the top of the list is Human Services – which include charities focused on poverty

relief, housing, food security, and social welfare. These causes resonated deeply with employees, reflecting a growing awareness of economic disparities and the current cost-of-living crisis; as well as a desire to make a tangible difference in their communities. By supporting charities in this space, businesses can address immediate social challenges while fostering a sense of shared purpose among employees.



How to take action: Using CSR software is a great way to streamline operations and easily connect employees with local food banks and charities through volunteering days or donation campaigns. Offering payroll giving options can also provide a seamless option for employees to contribute directly to these causes.



2. Health



From cancer research to mental health support, health-related causes ranked second among employee priorities. The long-lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have amplified the importance of health—especially mental well- being—and as a result, today’s employees are more likely to engage in CSR programmes that directly impact the well-being of themselves and their communities.



How to take action: In addition to providing employees with volunteering and giving opportunities, aligning CSR campaigns with key global awareness days, like World Mental Health Day, can significantly increase employee engagement.



3. Public and Societal Benefits



With 58% of Gen Z and 49% of millennials believing companies are falling short in tackling social issues, today’s workforce wants to see their employers actively addressing global challenges like climate justice, community development, and diversity and inclusion. Supporting these causes, not only helps combat systemic inequalities but also builds credibility and strengthens brand loyalty.



How to take action: Research shows that sustainability and ESG factors are influencing employment decisions for almost half of UK office workers. As a result, many companies are beginning to prioritise sustainability in their CSR activity by supporting environmental causes, championing inclusion, and promoting social advocacy.



4. Education

Today’s workforce also demonstrated a strong desire to champion education, particularly supporting programmes focused on upskilling young people and promoting equal learning opportunities for all. Businesses agree that now, more than ever, they should support the development of wider skills young people will need in the future. As such, many companies are beginning to look at how they can step in to help bridge the gap.



How to take action: Invest in educational programmes that promote equity and upskill future generations in areas like STEM, financial literacy, metal wellbeing and more. Supporting education not only gives businesses the opportunity to shape the future workforce; it also helps attract and retain top talent while empowering underrepresented communities.



5. International and Foreign Affairs

Finally, employees are increasingly focused on global causes such as disaster relief, refugee support and international health initiatives. This reflects a growing understanding that global challenges are also local responsibilities and employees want to contribute beyond their immediate surroundings.



How to take action:Leverage seasonal campaigns, donation matching schemes, and peer-to-peer fundrasing opportunities to encourage employee contributions while highlighting and supporting causes they care about



The Key Takeaway



As your 2025 CSR strategy takes shape, think beyond just giving back. Instead, think about how you can give back meaningfully. By connecting your CSR programmes with causes that speak to your team’s hearts, skills and values, you can inspire action, strengthen your organisational culture, and drive more meaningful impact!



Because when employees see their values reflected in their workplace, they’re more motivated, loyal and likely to stay engaged.



For more industry trends to shape your CSR strategy in the year ahead, down the latest YourCause UK CSR Industry Spotlight.