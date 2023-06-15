The Square Mile and Me with Michael Barrington-Hibbert: ‘Headhunted’ at the market stall to a love for Leadenhall

Michael Barrington-Hibbert

Each week we ask a City figure to take a trip down memory lane. Today, it’s Michael Barrington-Hibbert, founder and CEO of executive search firm Barrington-Hibbert Associates

What was your first job?

When I was 13 years old, I worked at a fruit and veg stall in Wembley after school which led to me being “headhunted” by the convenience shop opposite to pack shelfs. They matched my hourly rate and threw in an egg and bacon sandwich, cheese and onion Walkers crisps and a fizzy drink per shift, how could I say no? I always say it was my first experience being recruited and negotiating a better package!

My first full-time job was at 16 playing professional football. I was paid £42.50 per week, which felt like a King’s ransom as I was predominantly used to being paid with food.

When did you know the City was the place for you?



The very first moment I walked into Bishopsgate for a job interview at a Market data company, twenty years ago. While I didn’t get the job, I knew this was the place I wanted to forge a career.

Whether you’re moving through Liverpool Street Station at rush hour, or strolling past historic buildings such as the Royal Exchange or The Gherkin, there’s an unmistakable, unmatched buzz and energy that I’ve never encountered in any other city in the world. I knew that I wanted to be part of it. Unfortunately, it did take me a bit longer to feel like I belonged.

What was your break into the City?

After moving back from New York 20 years ago, I was given my big break by a wonderful individual named Kester Scrope, CEO of Odgers Berndtson, the UK’s leading executive search firm. I often reflect on why he gave me the chance, as by my own admission, I was a ‘work in progress’. He saw drive and a desire in me to improve and felt the rest could be coached. It is an asset-based approach and one I aspire to apply with the youth I work with today now I have the chance to develop others.



What’s one thing you love about the City?

Whether it’s the road sweepers in Leadenhall Market, stall holders, shop workers or FTSE 100 CEOs, I love the spirit of enterprise that you can find in every corner of the City. You can’t help but feel excited and inspired by it. I also love that the City is built on hard work and aptitude.

Leadenhall market

And one thing you would change



There is a negative perception that the City is only for people from certain demographics, and is very much closed off to everyone else. The Square Mile should be for everyone and anyone who has the potential, desire and commitment to succeed, and we need to create the opportunities to ensure that this is achieved. This is something that myself and many others are trying to accomplish, which is a big reason why I co-founded 10,000 Black Interns in 2020.



Who’s the business figure you most admire?



I have worked with, and for some phenomenal leaders who have taught me a plethora of skills. If I had to pick one person, it would be Robin Grew, the newly appointed CEO of Man Group. Robin is an incredible person who has led with authenticity and has done impactful work around inclusivity, diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging.



What’s been your most memorable moment in the City?

When my wife was undergoing chemotherapy in 2018, I took a year off to focus on my family. The love and support that I received from clients and the wider City will forever remain with me, as it allowed my organisation to continue to successfully trade without me.

Bank of England in the City of London on 24th May 2023 (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Additionally, in the summer of 2020 when I co-founded 10,000 Black Interns, my co-founders and I weren’t confident that we would secure 100 interns into paid roles, let alone 10,000. However, through the support of City based companies, we were able to secure over 2,500 paid internships within the first year. By the end of the summer, 6,000 paid interns, across 850 firms would have come through the program. I am so grateful for the commitment and backing that has been shown to the scheme and proud that we have been able to make a difference.

We’re going for lunch and you’re picking – where are we going?

Goodman Steak House in Old Jewry. I’m a creature of habit and have been going there for over a decade, to the point I was awarded my own signature knife. I tend to go for the medium rare ribeye, spinach, and depending on whether I’m watching my carbs or not, the fries.



And if we’re going for a drink after work?



I love all the pubs and bars in Leadenhall Market, they’re lively, engaging, and you can always hear compelling stories from the market-goers. My drink of choice would probably be a Guinness.



Are you optimistic for the rest of 2023?



Yes, I believe that the last few years have been difficult and we are still going through some challenges. However, the City as a whole is fighting back. I would like to see the hospitality sector receive more support. Those restaurants, cafes and bars are the lifeblood of the City and help to make London an internationally desired destination.



Give us one opinion that sails against the prevailing wisdom



The City can be a place packed full of opportunity and can be somewhere that folks from all sorts of backgrounds can thrive and succeed. My story is proof, if you needed any. It is my mission to do everything I can to make sure that we demonstrate that the City can be for everyone, and not just a select few.

Where’s home during the week

During the week, home is a flat near the City, so it’s a short walk to work. My day often starts at 5am with a walk to see my trainer at Ultimate Performance on Paul Street, and often finishes late after attending events or meeting up with friends, so it makes sense to be close. There’s something almost magical about being able to stroll through the City first thing in the morning just before it starts to come alive.

And where will we find you at the weekend



You’ll find me at home in Suffolk during the weekend, or on the side-lines watching my daughters Beau and Lexi playing hockey, or my son Aston at a rugby match. Failing that, I’ll be watching the mighty Ipswich Town FC play.



You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off – where are you going, and with who?



My good friend Wol Kolade, who is Founder and Managing Partner at Livingbridge (Private Equity), gave me some excellent advice: if I want to spend quality time with my kids over the summer, I need to invest in nice holidays. This summer, I’m heading to Megnasi in Greece with my kids, my wife, mum and stepfather.



Favourite film

I know I’m supposed to pick one, but it’s a tie between the Shawshank Redemption with Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, and Do the Right Thing, directed by Spike Lee.



View of London

The rooftop garden at 120 Fenchurch Street is spectacular. I would highly recommend it.

Band/Artist

My taste is very eclectic; the first record I ever bought was a 99p vinyl of New Kids on the Block, called Hangin’ Tough! If I must pick one artist, I’d have to say my Suffolk neighbour and fellow Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran. He’s a great guy and his music is quite diverse which I really enjoy.



Book

I get the chance to have meetings with all sorts of interesting people across insurance, private equity, charities, think tanks etc, and always want to know what books they are currently reading or would recommend. I recently met John McCalla-Leacy, Partner at KPMG, who recommended What Got You Here Won’t Get You There, by Marshall Goldsmith. I have quite a few book recommendations that I need to get through when I take my summer holiday.

Coffee order

A double espresso from Aux Merveilleux de Fred usually accompanied by a sugar cranique, which is like a brioche with sugar pearls. I’d highly recommend it to anyone with a sweet tooth.