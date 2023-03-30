The Square Mile and Me: 1 Lombard Street and Ekte boss Soren Jessen on his best City lunch

Soren Jessen

Each week we ask the City great and the good for their Square Mile anecdotes. This week, it’s banker turned restaurateur Soren Jessen, the man behind 1 Lombard Street and Ekte

How did you find yourself in the City?

I came over from Denmark to work in the City first with Goldman Sachs for many years and then UBS. I loved the buzz of the City and the adrenaline rush of the trading floor but found out that dealing with young people committed to hospitality and suppliers of wine and food was closer to my heart than trading other people’s debt.

Why did you go into the hospitality business?

In 1994 I opened Atlantic Bar and Grill in Soho with Oliver Peyton who had a great idea and I backed it. I got lucky and decided I should have a career outside banking.

What appealed to you about 1 Lombard Street?

I found this empty banking hall in the best location in the City and the most architecturally beautiful rooms with loads of natural light. Descendants of the founder of Smith’s Bank at 1 Lombard St came for lunch and left me some very nice old prints as a present. Loved what we had done to their old bank.

What’s the one thing you love about the City of London…

2000 years of history combined with a lot of future opportunities. It’s hugely international. You can feel the whole world breathing in the City and it’s the centre of big decisions. Very exciting.

I had a lunch that turned into dinner – it lasted ten hours

… and one thing you’d change

I’d love to see more people who don’t work in the City, visit the City. It’s a fantastic place on the weekends.

What’s your most memorable meal in the City?

Just at 1 Lombard Street, I once had a 10 hour lunch (turned into dinner). I dined with the owner of Romanee Conti, he brought the wine. Sitting next to Kate Moss and Maryam Faihtful at Nicky Haslam’s birthday with Elaine Page singing happy birthday.

But I always look forward to the annual crayfish lunch on the terrace at Ekte with a few songs and akvavit and I will never forget my daughter aged 4 cooking our lunch in the kitchen with Chef.

What’s been your biggest gamble that’s really paid off?

1 Lombard Street was the biggest gamble as there were no large all day restaurants in the City in 1998. We were the first. Despite many sceptics we developed evenings and breakfast and the next challenge is weekends. It has been a long game. It’s our 25 year anniversary this year and busier than ever.

We’re coming for lunch at One Lombard or Ekte – what should we have?

At Lombard have the Dover Sole or Fish and Chips. At Ekte have the Skagen Prawns or roast chicken to share or try our own Gravad Laks with dill mustard sauce.

And what’s your favourite City restaurant that you aren’t involved with?

Sweetings next to Ekte or Brutto and I still love St John’s.

Are you optimistic for the City’s rebound?

Very. People are coming back to the office as there is no better way of interacting and you can’t close a deal on zoom as you can over lunch or dinner. But also as a destination for visitors with all the history, museums, concert halls and theatres.

Where did you grow up – and where is home now?

Denmark and now Shepherds Bush with my family.

Where would we find you on the weekend?

English countryside from Norfolk to Devon

And if you ever take two weeks off, where do you go on holiday?

Ireland – my wife is from Northern Ireland – and Denmark.