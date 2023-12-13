The Simpsons donut Swatch watch is a sugar-rush of joy

Homer Simpson’s favourite pink-frosted snack adorns a joyously tongue-in-cheek new Swatch watch, which may qualify as the stocking filler of Christmas 2023.

Celebrating the premiere of the record-breaking 35th season of The Simpsons and guaranteed to lend a sugar rush without any of the associated cardiovascular worries, the plastic-fantastic Seconds of Sweetness is a playful and almost-good enough-to-eat homage to the iconic donut – as long-synonymous with everyone’s favourite animated clutz as Duff beer and errant uranium bars.

The design adorning Switzerland’s 40-year-young quartz-powered icon – still made entirely by robots in Biel/Bienne, depending on your Swiss-German or Swiss-French, using injection-moulding tech’ borrowed from Lego – features bright pink frosting and multicoloured sprinkles running the length of the strap, all against the TV series’ familiar bright yellow background (a colour chosen by creator Matt Groening not for racial neutrality, but rather instant recognition as channel surfers surf).

It’s also available in ‘SwatchPAY!’ format (as in the NFC-mediated contactless system deployed by the likes of Apple Pay on Apple’s Watch) and what’s more, fanboys are in for extra treats in the immediate future: Seconds of Sweetness is merely a junkfood aperitif, with many more releases winding themselves up and set to spring from Springfield.

If you’re a self-confessed #Swatchnerd, make sure you ‘donut’ miss out.