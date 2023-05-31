A glass of wine with Pink Diesel rosé founder Amy Gatehouse

Female-founded Pink Diesel rosé began as a pandemic passion project but made speedy waves with its tongue-in-cheek-yet-chic branding. Co-founder Amy Gatehouse is the woman taking it to the top.

How did you get into wine?

I grew up with it as my father’s hobby, but it was while working in hospitality in Hong Kong, pairing wines with dim sum, that Australian winemaker Eddie McDougall taught me how food-friendly rosé is. I moved to London just before the pandemic, working in interior design. My housemate Marina Ayton suggested creating a craft gin, but I thought the market was oversaturated. I have a background in PR, marketing and branding, not wine. But rosé is growing so fast, it’s accessible and you don’t have to know the grapes – plus we were drinking a lot of it.

How did you start the company?

With Pink Diesel we wanted to make fun of the “lady petrol” idea of rosé that you can find in the stuffier, male-dominated side of the industry – but in a chic way. In January 2021 we tasted 80 blends from 30 Provence producers then launched in May with a family-run HVE certified winery. In 2022 I raised £150,000 and quit my job to take it on full-time. We have just cracked the on-trade with Entoria & Coe which is exciting.

What wine are you drinking now?

I really enjoy a glass of cold, crisp Wild Idol. I drink a lot of Pink Diesel, so I like a non-alcoholic option to maintain my sanity.

Favourite place for wine in London?

40 Maltby Street in Bermondsey. It is super cute, but the seats aren’t that comfortable, which keeps you upright, alert and involved. And they have great charcuterie.

Favourite restaurant in London?

Dorian. It’s bringing the cool, edgy food scene back to Notting Hill. It has a young chef, sharing platters and the food is really good. Amazing steaks and arancini.

Favourite place for a late-night drink?

Pelican Pub in Notting Hill. It’s always lively and fun. I love to get dressed up and bar hop around Mayfair too.

• For more go to pinkdiesel.com