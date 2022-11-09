Tesco nudges 2m shoppers to spend £13m of expiring vouchers before Christmas rush

Tesco has reminded 2m of its customers to spend up-to £13m in unclaimed vouchers before they expire in a bid to battle the cost of living crisis this Christmas.

The retail giant’s friendly nudge to almost 2 million people comes as the cost of living continues to bite, and many look to save money ahead of the festive period.

Earlier this month, supermarket announced the price of its meal deal was increasing as the cost of preparing the food had gone up. It is increasing from £3 to £3.40 for Clubcard members, and £3.50 to £3.90 for ordinary consumers.

Vouchers issued in November 2020 will expire on 30 November, and can be tripled in value through partner organisations, if a customer has more than 100 reward points. Partners include spa days, meals and fitbits.

This comes as the cost of food and other essentials continues to skyrocket, while inflation is now in double-digits at 10.1. Interest rate increases has also put pressure on borrowers, while wages continue to stagnate.

Tesco shoppers can use the vouchers to either get money off their spend on groceries or petrol, while the supermarket chain is sending vouchers worth more than £100 to members with a November statement.

“We want to help our customers to have a joyful and affordable Christmas and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco”, said Tesco loyalty director, Tash Whitmey.

“With more than £13m worth of Clubcard vouchers due to expire this month, we’re reminding customers to spend them to help spread the cost of Christmas – whether that’s getting ahead on their festive food shop or by picking up an extra stocking filler.”

Tesco also announced it has locked the price on more than 1,000 items.