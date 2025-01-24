The Punter Podcast Episode 8: Trials Day at Cheltenham, Donny, Sha Tin and Sammy Twiston

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile are joined by jockey Sam Twiston-Davies as they run through Saturday’s ITV races at Cheltenham and Doncaster, plus Hong Kong expert Wally Pyrah gives his best bets on Sunday at Sha Tin.

