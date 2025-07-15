The Punter Podcast Episode 39: Newbury, Irish Oaks, Market Rasen and Happy Valley

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile preview the week’s big races from Newbury on Super Sprint Day, as well as the Irish Oaks at the Curragh with some summer jumps thrown in from Market Rasen. Bill has a big-priced fancy for next weekend’s International Handicap at Ascot on King George Day, plus Wally Pyrah has his selections for the Season Finale at Happy Valley in Hong Kong.

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.