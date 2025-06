The Punter Podcast Episode 36: Ascot takeaways, Northumberland Plate, Irish Derby and Happy Valley

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile are back from a busy week at Royal Ascot to look at the Northumberland Plate and Irish Derby cards, while Wally Pyrah gives his selections for the racing at Happy Valley in Hong Kong.

