The Punter Podcast Episode 26: Cheltenham, Newmarket, Good Friday All-Weather and Happy Valley

Tom Marriott is joined by Ben Cleminson to preview racing from Cheltenham and Newmarket on Wednesday, plus Good Friday’s action at Newcastle.

Trainer Tom Lacey also joins in to discuss his runner, Blow Your Wad, in the Silver Trophy, while Wally Pyrah has a few fancies at Happy Valley.

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.