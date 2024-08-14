The Notebook: Some words of advice ahead of results day

Where the City’s movers and shakers have their say. Today, it’s Professor Peter Bonfield, vice-chancellor and president of the University of Westminster, with the pen, with some words of wisdom ahead of results day

Good luck to students!

Tomorrow is such an important day for many young people, along with their families, carers, friends and loved ones – it is A-level results day! With nervous feeling tummies, shaking hands, feelings of hope and fear, envelopes will be opened and results read. Some of you reading this will be feeling some of these symptoms already! For students seeking to study at university, this moment will have a profound impact not just on their next step, but on their lives going forward. Will they make the grades needed for their first choice – or their reserve choice; will they need to enter the clearing process to find an alternative?

This is such a significant moment for so many because A level results day represents a really important transition point for young people, whether they are preparing for higher education, apprenticeships, the world of work or travel. It represents a point of change and a look to the future. For those who choose university, it will not only expand their academic knowledge, but will also prepare them for careers and contributions in their sector of choice. University is also an incredibly formative time, where each student discovers so much more about themselves, develops independence, makes friendships – many of which last a lifetime. In our amazingly and wonderfully diverse London, students who choose the capital learn amongst a community of so many different views and perspectives that help enrich understanding and outlook of the world. I am feeling those nerves for tomorrow too! Good luck and all best wishes to all of you for whom tomorrow is so important.

The city on two wheels

I love the energy, diversity and creativity of London – it is such a vibrant city with so much going on to engage in or absorb. For me, the best thing to do in the city is to cycle around it to experience it all – you can rent a bike, see the sights and experience the capital on wheels. For London university students, London gives a fabulous and immersive experience – which is why for the last six years, London has been rated as the best city in the world to study in.

I’ve been a cyclist all my life, alongside my professional career, as a competitor and coach. These days I still ride my bicycle pretty much every day – either my (Westminster-Dragons-sports-teams-coloured) Brompton folding bike between our campuses or meetings, or commuting. Or on my road bike in the early morning, flat out around Regent’s Park in the groups of cyclists that train there every morning. It is a great scene and gives a super workout.

Quote of the week:

“Go with the flow, take a mo’’ – My son on our recent holiday camping on Bryher which is recommended for winding down on the summer break (which I am not very good at!).

A recommendation

One of Westminster’s academics, Dr Sinead Roberts, recently launched the Sports Nutrition Education Network Podcast for anyone more broadly interested in nutrition, wellbeing and sports. The episodes are long and short form interviews, research deep dives, and Q&As – do check it out!