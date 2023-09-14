The Notebook: Adrian Biles on upholding standards for lawyers and a breathless read about HSBC’s murkier histories

Where interesting people say interesting things. Today, it’s Adrian Biles, managing partner of law firm Child & Child

Lawyers must live up to a standard – whether trained or otherwise

Recent events in the legal profession remind me of the wise words of an early mentor, one of the UK’s leading corporate lawyers. On retirement, he was asked if there was anything he regretted. He said that his biggest regret was watching the solicitors’ profession becoming a business, rather than a profession.



The Legal Services Act 2007 liberalised the English and Welsh legal system, enabling non-lawyers to own and share profits in law firms. I played my own small part in introducing third party capital and non-lawyer management to the profession by listing a law firm on the AIM market in 2017.

But not all the changes have been positive. Today, our profession is subject to more regulation than ever before. But regulation is no substitute for a professional culture which does not regard as gospel Lord Bingham LJ words that any member “may be trusted to the ends of the earth”.



In a world where we are the client’s most trusted advisor, big is not beautiful, best is beautiful. Most people experience the legal profession at momentous moments: buying a house, the death of a loved one, a divorce or the sale of a business. We must do our best to live up to the standard of Bingham LJ, expressed by him in 1993 but which has been the guiding principle for lawyers for much longer than that.



Becoming a lawyer may be achieved by passing exams. Being a good one depends on continually holding oneself – and being held by one’s clients – to the highest possible ethical standards and expectations.

New offices

Preparing to move to our new offices, it is worth reflecting on the changing nature of office space in London. Back in the day (pre-lockdown), the tenant would commit to an upfront fit out of category A office space which would result in another big cost in dilapidations. Now the law of supply and demand and hybrid working have shifted the dynamic so that the landlord offers a fully fitted out option – much more appealing to the tenant.

Speaking of offices, return to work has been a subject of major consideration for some time. In the legal profession, most London firms have settled on a hybrid model of three days in and two days out. We are generally satisfied that productivity is at least as good at home as it is in the office, but for team building, educational and sales and marketing purposes face time in the office is vital. Making the office an enjoyable place is key.

Festival of rugby

The first weekend of the Rugby World Cup has provided excitement, drama, humour and surprise – what more could you want for the global showcase. One of the joys is the number of spectators who have made their way from the various corners of the world to la Belle France for the competition. Niggles about stadium arrangements and refereeing decisions aside, for the rugby lover it’s a banquet of enjoyment. The standard of play from the relative minnows to the superpowers is amazing.

A riveting read more like a movie

‘Too Big to Jail: Inside HSBC’ is Chris Blackhurst’s fascinating account of how one of the world’s biggest bank’s pursuit of growth at all costs led it to launder billions for the Mexican drug cartels.



From the opium trade in China in the 19th century to the heat and fear of the Juarez of Denis Villeneuve’s gripping movie Sicario, Blackhurst’s breathless narrative gallops along. I strongly recommend this riveting and eye opening insight into the perils of growth management.