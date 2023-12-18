The Notebook: A look at some of London’s top festive finds

Customer sales across Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown are 12 per cent up on last year and 16 per cent up on 2019.

It’s no accident London is a festive city

Christmas is famously the time of good cheer, but it is also the single most important time for retailers and the hospitality industry.

Our world-beating arts, culture and rich heritage combined with dark nights and cold weather means London puts on a mid-winter display that nowhere else can compete with. From the lights of Covent Garden, Carnaby Street and Regent Street to the Christmas markets and ice rinks across the capital, nobody does it better, nor have they invested more capital, creativity and energy.

So, it is no surprise that according to recent online analysis, three of Europe’s top ten most popular shopping streets are in London including Covent Garden, Regent Street and Oxford Street.

But the awe-inspiring spectacles and experiences London creates at Christmas are no accident and take an enormous amount of work, creative planning and resources from those like us at Shaftesbury Capital, other landowners and London BIDs (Business Improvement Districts).

There’s no doubt London captures the imagination with its dedication to Christmas and its ability to make both locals and tourists feel the magic, through months of preparations. From the golden bells of Covent Garden’s Market Building to the angels that tower above Regent Street.

Making sure places like Covent Garden, Carnaby Street, Soho and the West End deliver the magical environment people love to visit at this time takes both financial investment, creativity and many hours of work from the team.

So, it is so heartening for us to see the crowds of people flocking to the West End in the last few weeks as London’s strength and resilience, combined with thoughtful curation and rich experiences, pulls visitors in with footfall on peak days in Covent Garden setting new records. Customer sales across Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown are 12 per cent up on last year and 16 per cent up on 2019.

Seeing Londoners and tourists connecting with our world-class destinations, whether snapping the Covent Garden Christmas tree or the colourful planets suspended above Carnaby Street, is deeply satisfying. It justifies the hard work we put in, providing real confidence in the future of the West End for the retail and hospitality businesses who have invested here.

The West End’s relentless commitment to curation and experiences ultimately aims to create emotional connections with its visitors. The more consumers visit our shops, restaurants, pubs, hotels, theatres and art galleries, the more we can attract investment from the best global brands, shows and entertainment to the West End creating a virtuous circle of success.

Let the bells ring out… At Covent Garden

Nothing stands still in Covent Garden and this year we changed our flagship Christmas decorations in the Market Building for the first time in nearly a decade.

We introduced a spectacular new display of 40 giant gold bells with red and gold bows to go alongside our spinning mirror balls and giant red baubles.

Designed and manufactured in London, it took a team of 70 people 18 months to manufacture the 8ft high bells, which between them weigh almost five tonnes. If you look underneath them, the sparkle comes from 275 kilos of glitter and over 29 miles of gold leaf.

There’s nowhere else like London. Nothing at all, anywhere. The late pioneer of punk and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood

The high street isn’t just for Christmas



Visitors are discerning and attracted to the best quality locations which is why curation matters more than ever. People come to our vibrant destinations at Christmas because not only will they enjoy the best of shopping and dining but experiences as well.

From the parents bringing their children for the magic of Christmas, to the couple coming to the Royal Opera House for the love of culture, to the office workers enjoying a well-earned Christmas celebration.

Online shopping, for all its convenience, can never reproduce the atmosphere, excitement, and warmth that a shared experience and human connection in a real place can provide though fusing digital with physical can be mesmerising and enhance the whole experience.

Bringing the best of digital and the best of physical together could create a sweet spot like the Outernet on Tottenham Court Road.

‘London Made Me’

We have some of the most prestigious and well-known destinations in the world across our portfolio, but you always have to look forward which is why we are dedicated to making sure we have the best line up on offer and continue to invest our time and capital into these locations.

We’re proud to have been the first destinations to have introduced Glossier, Missoma, Shake Shack, Charlotte Tilbury, and Axel Arigato plus stand alone cosmetic stores from Chanel to Tom Ford. We have a team of people dedicated to seeking out the best concepts from Paris to Tokyo as well as from our home grown talent here in the UK.

We are also proud to be working with the Mayor of London to promote new and creative talent at a new pop-up on Carnaby Street. We have provided a space for the “London Made Me” initiative, showcasing 12 of the best new talents, from interior designers to fashion designers and artists.

It runs through the festive season until the 30th December and allows consumers to buy something from London’s next generation of creatives.

A chance to see behind the magic of The Nutcracker

This behind the scenes tour of a classic ballet set in an 18th century Christmas, by the Russian composer Tchaikovsky is a unique opportunity at the Royal Opera House to see how one of the greatest ballets in the world comes to life.

The tour takes you through the creative process from early sketches to the final set, and a sneak peek behind the stage where the scenery and props are stored.

Tour-goers can see stunning handmade costumes from previous productions and get the chance to snap a selfie on the famous ‘Bridge of Aspiration’, which links The Royal Ballet School to the Royal Opera House and take in the views of the Floral Street below.

Finally, they can wander through the charming streets of Seven Dials and enjoy a drink in picturesque Neal’s Yard.