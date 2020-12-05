The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6: S2E6 sees a legend return

*** SPOILERS AHEAD: If you haven’t watched the most recent episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2, look away now***

After a few episodic adventures, the larger picture of this season of The Mandalorian seems to be coming together. Last episode we got a huge chunk of information about The Child – or Grogu, as he is revealed to be known – and they were directed to an ancient site where Grogu would hopefully make contact with a Jedi. Refreshingly, the start of this week’s episode sees them arrive without getting distracted, although trouble is soon on their tail.

The opening scene continues to prod at the gut-wrenching likelihood that The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu will at some point have to part. Onboard his ship, the Razor Crest, he tests Grogu’s abilities using his prized steel ball, and curses when it seems that his young companion still seems to have strong powers. It’s a prime example of the show’s ability to say a lot by doing a little: behind that armour, we can feel a man conflicted.

Having Mando as the audience’s point of view also offers a fresh perspective on the Star Wars Universe. Once they arrive on the planet Tython and reach the ancient site, he awkwardly asks Grogu “does this look… Jedi to you?” In a franchise where lore is so important, it’s fun to find a character who is completely indifferent toward it all.

Grogu is placed upon The Seeing Stone where nothing much happens apart from the little guy being adorable. However, just as a connection is made, a mysterious but oddly familiar looking ship comes into view. It was teased earlier this season, but now we get the full return of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison).

He confronts Mando and wants his armour back, in exchange for the safety of Grogu. Backing him up is Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), the mercenary who was left for dead in Episode 5 of Season One. Clearly, the feet walking up to her body at the end of that episode were Fett’s, and he was able to save her.

The confirmed existence of Boba Fett is huge for Star Wars fans. It confirms that the character didn’t die in the sarlacc pit at the end of Return of The Jedi, and gives Morrison (who played Jango Fett in the prequels) a chance to come full circle and portray his own son/clone. It’s a character that always seems to have captured the imagination of fans, and to have him back opens up some interesting opportunities.

Our hero isn’t so star-struck, however, as The Mandalorian is undecided whether this is truly the owner of the armour. Just as they are negotiating, in comes two ships full of Stormtroopers, and the wary strangers have to become allies fast. What follows is an elaborate game of Capture The Flag, if the flag were a squishy little alien. Director Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Machete) fits in some elaborate action set pieces without it becoming a blur of special effects. The troopers, who maintain their reputation of being terrible shots, are outwitted by Mando, Boba and Fennec, who defend Grogu as he continues to commune with The Jedi.

We also see our main villain, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), calling the shots from a giant Imperial cruiser above the planet’s atmosphere. It has to be said that Esposito is the season’s secret weapon, having the ability to make such an impact by simply standing still and looking evil.

Back on Tython, the fight continues and Boba Fett is reunited with his armour, resulting in a glorious reveal mid-battle. The Stormtroopers are beaten, but there’s a reason this episode’s subtitle is The Tragedy. Gideon blows up Razor Crest, and sends a fleet of android Dark Troopers to snatch Grogu, now free from his connection.

Boba Fett chases the Dark Troopers, but can’t stop them without hurting The Child. Morrison then give us a goosebump moment when he sees Gideon’s Imperial cruiser, proclaiming “they’re back… The Empire, they’re back!” How? That’s yet to be explained, but from Gideon’s final scene we see Grogu exhausted from using his Force powers on Stormtroopers, and put into tiny handcuffs onboard Gideon’s ship. If you didn’t hate Esposito’s villain before, you will now.

With no ship and no child, The Mandalorian looks sadly at the two things that remains from Razor Crest’s ashes: the Bescar staff from last episode… and Grogu’s metal ball. No, you’re crying. Happily, Boba Fett is a man of his word, and holds to his bargain of ensuring Grogu’s safety by helping Mando get him back. A brief end scene suggests next episode will feature a prison break, and the return of criminal Migs Mayfield (Bill Burr) from Season One.

If you take out the pretty credits and the sixty second recap, this episode ran around twenty-five minutes but packed a lot in. We’ve now got a new gang and a mission that will presumably take us to the end of the season – get Grogu back. While there’s probably going to be a lot more Stormtrooper death between now and then, consider us fully invested for the final two chapters.

New episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 are available every Friday on Disney+