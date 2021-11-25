The Independent on track to record best results yet

The Independent is set to report its best profits yet since moving away from print in 2016

The publisher has doubled its operating profit this year and grew revenues by a third.

Whilst the results are yet to be audited, this would take the Independent’s operating profit from £2.7m last year to £5.4m this year.

Revenue growth of 30 per cent year-on-year would mean a rise from £30.3m to £39.3m for the group, according to a Press Gazette report.

The firm has “ambitious plans” and chief executive Zach Leonard summarised The Independent’s “incredibly clear” strategy as revolving around three themes: revenue diversification, converting users from anonymous to known (A2K), and international expansion.

The expansion is mainly focused on the US, where demand for British journalism is growing.

Independent Digital News and Media’s results for 2020/21 will be published early 2022.

Zach Leonard has been contacted for additional comment.