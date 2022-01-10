The Green Planet takes over Green Park Tube station

To launch Sir David Attenborough’s new landmark series The Green Planet, BBC Creative has transformed Green Park Tube station into a vivid and otherworldly experience for passengers that welcomes them into the incredible world of plants.

BBC Creative, the BBC’s in-house creative agency, has rebranded part of the station ‘Green Planet’ today, creating an immersive experience for passengers that showcases a wide spectrum of amazing plant life.

The campaign, titled ‘Welcome to Their World’, sees every poster space across the southbound Victoria line platform transformed into dramatic imagery of plants which star in the series, from carnivorous underwater life forms to humanoid desert cacti, alongside two digital screens that show the trailer from the five part series, which launched last night on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The Green Planet, from BBC Studios Natural History Unit, uses ground-breaking camera technology to explore the inter-connected world of plants, as Sir David takes audiences on a journey into their hidden life. In the opening episode last night viewers were introduced to a gigantic underground fungus that survives by enlisting an army of ants to feed it leaves from nearby plants.

In addition, the Green Park takeover will see platform signage changed to ‘Green Planet’ to reflect its temporary new name.

Stuart Gittings, Creative Lead, BBC Creative, says: “Our goal for ‘Welcome to Their World’ was to showcase the series’ most otherworldly plantlife in the most immersive way possible, so taking over a piece of London’s iconic Underground presented an unmissable opportunity to bring our audience into their world.”

BBC Creative has produced a number of unique adverts for major BBC series in recent years. Highlights include the multi award-winning Dracula Special Build, which used shadow art and cleverly positioned stakes, to create a silhouette of the vampire’s face that appeared as darkness fell. The team also appeared to set posters on ‘fire’ for David Attenborough’s natural history series A Perfect Planet and the BBC’s Our Planet Now initiative.

Gabriella Neudecker, Director of Customer and Revenue at TfL, commented on the installation: “It’s great to be working with the BBC and this spectacular station takeover is a great example of how brands can work creatively with TfL. This fantastic installation shows a different way to use our stations in a creative and engaging way to connect with tens of thousands of people.”