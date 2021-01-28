The Dig - Mulligan and Fiennes shine in gentle period drama

James is one of City A.M.'s film critics and a regular on both TV and radio discussing the latest movie releases

The true story of the Sutton Hoo excavation gets the Netflix treatment in a handsome period drama The Dig, an awards hopeful that quietly works its way into your affections.

Read more: Pay phone: Would you spend £1m on a mobile number?

The story takes place in idyllic Suffolk in 1939. Wealthy widow Edith Pretty (Carey Mulligan) hires softly spoken excavator Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes) to investigate a series of mounds on her estate. Eschewing the involvement of the local museum, Brown draws on his instincts and unearths a rare archeological marvel underneath the soil. However, their joy is hampered by Mrs Pretty’s ailing health, the interfering establishment, and the oncoming Second World War.

Set within lush countryside and guided along by a pleasant score, the film unfolds in the most unobtrusive way. The characters quietly contemplate mortality, class, and love with uniquely British restraint. The backdrop of the war gives a sense of quiet urgency, as everyone looks to finish their plans before it’s too late. The first half of the film builds an endearing friendship between Edith and Basil, and the latter’s tireless passion for his work despite being looked down on by the elite of his profession.

As soon as the find is made, however, along comes snooty British Museum expert Ken Stott, and with him a treasure trove of subplots. Chief among them is Lily James as Peggy, a young archaeologist fighting for recognition in the male-dominated workplace. She’s also unhappily married to a colleague (Ben Chaplin), pushing her into the arms of Edith’s cousin Rory (Johnny Flynn). As well acted as it is, it feels shoehorned into a film that seems to tacitly admit there isn’t enough going on, contented to follow these characters to their gentle conclusions.

The film is at its best when the camera is focused on Mulligan and Fiennes, who are both tremendous. Mulligan, currently making headlines for her stunning performance in the forthcoming Promising Young Woman, is quieter here as a mother facing an uncertain future. In a film where so little is said out loud, she builds Edith’s journey through her eyes and the tone in her voice. She’s equally matched by Fiennes, filling Basil with working class humility with passion simmering beneath the surface.

A modest film about an unsung hero, The Dig is an entertaining watch even if it’s lacking in emotional impact.

The Dig is available on Netflix from 29th January.