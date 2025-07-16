The Debate: Should we turn empty City office blocks into nightlife venues?

A new report has imagined a future where ravers head to the disused office blocks of the financial district on the weekends. Is this madness or genius? Two experts go head to head in this week’s Debate

YES: This is not about replacing financial services with fun

As London’s financial sector navigates a period of uncertainty and contraction, the towering glass corridors of Canary Wharf and the City face a looming identity crisis.

But within this challenge lies a remarkable opportunity: to reimagine underused office spaces as vibrant hubs for the night-time economy. With limited residential density in these districts, there’s a unique chance to build a world-class nightlife offer that doesn’t clash with neighbours’ sleep schedule, a rare asset in a densely populated metropolis.

The pandemic reshaped working patterns, accelerating the decline in daily footfall in commercial districts, particularly at weekends. But what if these same spaces, once synonymous with high finance and long commutes, became destinations for after-dark culture, entertainment and social connection?

From rooftop music venues and immersive digital art galleries to late-night food halls and experiential bars, the vertical nature of office towers lends itself well to creative reuse and panoramic appeal. Crucially, this is not about replacing financial services with fun, it’s about adaptive reuse, economic diversification and cultural resilience. London’s global reputation as a nightlife capital has always depended on reinvention.

As business districts within city centres transform, they must not become hollow shells after 6pm. Instead, they can evolve into round-the-clock ecosystems, drawing tourists, creatives and locals alike. With strategic planning, investment incentives, and smart licensing frameworks, Canary Wharf and the City could set a benchmark for urban nightlife regeneration.

The shift could breathe life into ageing infrastructure and catalyse the next phase of London’s social and cultural economy. The night is young – and it may just belong to the skyscrapers.

Michael Kill is CEO at NTIA

NO: The City of London is not a theme park, it’s the beating heart of global finance

A proposal by Bompas & Parr that we convert vacant City of London offices into sprawling nightlife venues is, frankly, dangerously misguided. Yes, the post‑Covid shift to hybrid working has left pockets of office stock underused. However, turning these once‑prestigious buildings into late‑night party zones is not the solution. It betrays not only the heritage and long‑term strategy of the City, but also the investors, occupiers and communities who depend on quality commercial property.

Firstly, this recommendation carries risk: what begins as a nightclub could quickly morph into more problematic uses. Planning permission and licensing may initially be flexible, but the inevitable noise, increased footfall and policing burden would place new strain on a district ill‑prepared for mass entertainment.

Secondly, our urban regeneration efforts require quality, future‑ready offices – not short‑term, party‑focused gimmicks. Prime assets like Grade A space are scarce, and demand remains robust. Converting leftover Grade B buildings into flexible meeting hubs or boutique hotels has merit – wholesale conversion into nightlife venues does not.

Moreover, the City already supports vital after‑work dining and cultural experiences without overloading infrastructure or sacrificing strategic objectives. We should build on this, not gamble the core of our financial district on a high‑risk leisure experiment.

Finally, let’s call this what it is: a stunt. Bompas & Parr’s vision might capture headlines, but it lacks nuance. The City of London is not a theme‑park. It is the beating heart of global finance – one that must balance innovation with responsibility, not trade its character for cheap thrills.

Empty offices require smart, sustainable solutions. Let’s invest in green refurbishments, resilient workspace models and community‑integrated uses not turn our glass canyons into echoing dance halls. The long‑term interests of businesses, investors and Londoners deserve better than a fleeting rave.

Harry Fenner is former CEO of Navana Property Group and a property entrepreneur

THE VERDICT: The dancefloor and the trading floor, may they never meet

“By day, the city bustles with suits and stocks. By night, it’s reborn as a pulsating rave arena” – such is the vision of creative studio Bompas and Parr, who have called for deserted office blocks to be repurposed as nightlife venues at evenings and weekends in their latest future of leisure report. Is this madness or is this genius?

Mr Fenner says madness, and who can blame him. The City of London is not a theme park, he is correct, and indeed it is ill-equipped to become one. But Mr Kill proves himself a visionary by imagining another way, and his optimism should be encouraged. Partying in a skyscraper certainly has appeal, and no residents to complain about noise? A developer’s fantasy.

But there is a big catch neither of our combatants dare to broach: vibe. Put simply, who really wants to party in the City of London? Perhaps office workers, on a company card, on a Thursday, but certainly not anyone who actually wants to let their hair down on a weekend. The verdict: work hard, play hard, but not in the same place please.