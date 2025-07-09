London’s nighttime economy is crumbling. Yet the show must go on

The nighttime economy has faced considerable challenges since we first opened The London Cabaret Club 10 years ago, and today things are no different. The cost of living crisis has hugely hit our industry. Just last year, the Music Venue Trust reported that more than 40 per cent of grassroot music venues were operating at a loss and this will likely have worsened with this year’s National Insurance tax hike sending smaller venues past their tipping point.

Even 10 years ago, rising rents, soaring operational costs and urban gentrification were creating a perfect storm which led to the closure of many iconic clubs and bars, something which was heartbreaking to watch happen in real time. Fast forward a few years and the Covid-19 pandemic was a huge catalyst for many more venues closing permanently. Those that weathered the troubling times reopened at reduced capacity due to social distancing measures – we launched online cabaret shows before putting on production with the cast in full masks and face shields, proving that the show really can go on – but more often than not in the industry, revenue did not offset the costs of running an entire venue. They were terrifying times, and businesses catering to the nighttime economy took some of the hardest hits.

And things are still tough. Today, businesses’ electricity bills are 75 per cent higher than they were in 2021 and hospitality venues who are now in a position to expand face staff shortages, as many workers have left the sector. Furthermore, licensing laws and restrictions on late-night activity continue to limit businesses’ ability to grow. At The London Cabaret Club we continue to invest in quality performers and choreographers to deliver incredible productions, but we want the government to provide more measures to support the London nightlife economy during these tougher periods and when recovering.

How to woo consumers amid a cost of living crisis

Nightlife habits have changed. In our experience, people have less disposable income and are less likely to head out on the town as often, so there are higher expectations to meet when they do spend their money. It also means we have to promote our shows in different ways to how we did a decade ago. Consumers now want to hear what ‘real’ people think so reputation is everything and we rely on a lot of word-of-mouth, content creator traction on social media and reviews. The next challenge is encouraging people to come back from season to season, which we do by creating new productions and fine tuning our most successful products, like Roxie Rocks Chicago and All About Gatsby – or more recently Copacabana which we have just re-launched for the summer. By being a one stop immersive entertainment space, no two experiences are the same, and people can come back and see a new show, or the same show, from a completely different perspective.

The importance of venue

When we were first looking for a suitable venue, we realised it was going to be one of the most important decisions we made, especially against the backdrop of so many closures. In 2015, when we found the Bloomsbury Ballroom with its high vaulted ceilings and art deco aesthetic, we immediately fell in love but also knew customers could be fully immersed in the space. Ultimately, we felt comfortable that the space was central enough and told its own unique story, two elements which are so very important to the longevity of the business.

Quote of the week:

“The show must go on.” – a saying that emerged in the 19th century in the circus world and has since been adopted as a timeless Broadway mantra that kept us motivated during the hardest days.

Behind the scenes at the cabaret

Here I am alongside co-founder and artistic director Doni, and, of course, our wonderful cast. We are like a family, we spend a lot of time together, and I do think we have created something special. For a few hours, we allow our audience to escape and be transported to another world. Our performers work incredibly hard behind the scenes to make each number look glamorous and effortless. I’m beyond proud of our business and we won’t stop there! In the future we have big plans to expand globally, so watch this space…

What I’m reading

I recently finished reading The Let Them Theory by Mel Gibson and The Tell by Amy Griffin – both of which have changed my outlook on life. ‘Let Them’ felt particularly freeing. As a CEO and co-founder of a cabaret business, I’ve seen it all. People always have opinions on how you should run your business and they’re not afraid to share them. I always welcome constructive feedback (we want to strive for perfection!) but what I’ve learnt from these books is that what truly matters is staying true to yourself, your art and your vision – and your path to success will pave itself.