The Debate: Should the BBC licence fee be scrapped?

The BBC is facing an ‘existential crisis’ according to some. But is it time to scrap the licence fee altogether? We put two experts head to head in this week’s Debate

The BBC in its current guise is not fit for purpose. Its funding model is an outdated relic and the market has long moved on.

Audiences now prefer subscription-based models, where viewers pay for what they actually want. The benefits are obvious. For consumers, it means choice, not being forced to cough up or face intimidation from a licence inspector trying to weasel their way into their home. For the BBC, it would mean finally becoming accountable to its customers rather than pretending to serve everyone and, in doing so, serving up tiresome sludge.

Recent revelations have dispelled two of the last remaining justifications for the licence fee: the BBC’s so-called soft power and its supposed role as an impartial arbiter of news.

Supporters claim the BBC enhances Britain’s global reputation and spreads our cultural capital. Yet the latest scandals show how its stamp of credibility has been used to whitewash terrorist organisations and amplify their propaganda. Licence fee payers do not support this.

Nor can the BBC’s defenders hide behind the myth of impartiality. They argue the corporation’s integrity can be restored by clearing out a few bad apples at the top. But the problem runs far deeper. Bias has been embedded across the institution, approved and normalised by layer upon layer of management. Replacing figureheads only protects the machinery beneath.

The truth is simple: the BBC is no longer impartial and increasingly no longer trusted. The licence fee raised almost £4bn in 2024-25. It is time to hand the money back to the people and let the public decide whether it’s worth paying for.

Jonathan Eida is a researcher at the Taxpayers’ Alliance

NO: The BBC is by far the most trusted source of news in the UK

While debate rages over the BBC’s Panorama profile of Donald Trump a year ago, the BBC’s enemies are out in force telling us that the BBC licence fee must go. So let’s just remind ourselves of what we get for our weekly payment of £3.35 – or half a pint of average London beer.

Forget about the journalism for one minute, think about entertainment. One in four adults has just watched the climax of one of the most captivating shows of the decade, Celebrity Traitors. Meanwhile, Strictly regularly pulls in over 5m and Eastenders well over 3m.

There are comedy panel shows and sitcoms, and programmes for young children whose parents prefer home-made British material to Disney and Apple.

There is BBC Bitesize, which supports learning and revision for ages 3 to 16. There is sport from Match of the Day to women’s football and live coverage of major sporting events featuring the home nations.

And then there is all of BBC radio, entirely funded from the licence fee: from Radio 1’s contemporary pop to Radio 3’s classical music to Radio 4’s spoken word and a whole network of local stations.

All of this without interruption from ads, and it all belongs to us – not an American corporate streamer or tech platform or global conglomerate.

Then there is the journalism. Of course there are occasional screw-ups, but the BBC remains by far the most trusted source of news in the UK and is admired throughout the world. Its news website remains the go-to source for accurate, impartial information in a world increasingly dominated by social media disinformation.

We should certainly be looking at ways to make the licence fee fairer and more progressive. But its removal would diminish the BBC and eventually destroy it.

Whether we enjoy music, sport, drama, comedy, entertainment or the arts – we would all lose out.

Steven Barnett is professor of communications at the University of Westminster

Verdict

Calls to scrap the BBC licence fee had already been growing. A leaked memo, the resignation of two fat cats and a threatened lawsuit from the President of the United States later, it’s no surprise that the funding model is once again under scrutiny. Mr Eida argues that the market, now dominated by streamers, has moved on from the model and he has a point. The colossal rise of the likes of Netflix show people are willing to pay for their entertainment, while a subscription-based service would also hold the BBC accountable to its customers.

But, we must remember, the BBC is not just another streamer and, as current events show, is already held accountable to the taxpayer; otherwise, heads would not have had to roll this week. Mr Barnett is also right to emphasise its record of trust. Even amongst the right, who trust the BBC slightly less than those on the left, the broadcaster remains as trusted as major conservative newspapers. The BBC has made significant mistakes and is in need of scrutiny, but the British public seems in no hurry to let go of Auntie Beeb yet.

