The City View: The Fed and Bank of England hike rates

Today Andy Silvester returns to host The City View — he chats to City A.M.’s Economics and Markets reporter Jack Barnett about the Fed and Bank of England’s rate hikes, and the Monetary Policy Committee statement that further tightening of monetary policy may be needed in the next few months.

Andy also takes us through the headlines: P&O Ferries have axed 800 members of staff via video conference; Deliveroo has reported losses of £131m in 2021; and Ocado shoppers are spending less than last year.