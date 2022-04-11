The City View: Sluggish UK economic growth, and Heathrow flying high

Today Andy Silvester talks to City A.M.’s Economics and Markets reporter Jack Barnett.

They go through lacklustre UK economic growth figures and why the cost-of-living crisis will hinder said growth; the latest inflation figures; the global economic recovery; and economic uncertainty to come.

Andy also goes through the news: Heathrow has marked its highest number of passengers since the start of Covid-19; and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has turned down a spot on Twitter’s board.

Episode transcript (auto-generated)

Andy Silvester 0:08 Good afternoon and welcome to the City V podcast me Andy Sylvester editor here at City AM. In a minute I’ll be joined by Jack Arnett, our economics and markets correspondents talk through GDP figures and a week have economic data, which will start to outline the picture that central bankers and policymakers are starting to have to grapple with as we enter what is an almost unprecedented perfect storm of economic headwinds. Firstly, the corporate news and I’m going to start with some good news for once Heathrow has marked the highest number of passengers since the start of COVID 19. Passengers in March, bumped way ahead of where we were throughout the last two years and the airport’s there have been some 670 million UK terminal passengers in the period between January march to earning 20 to 200 million loan in March and that’s significantly higher than the year before Heathrow CEO John Holland K today saying it’s fantastic so the airport came back to life after two years, everyone at Heathrow is doing everything we can to make sure passengers get on the way smoothly and safely as possible. And that good news for Heathrow coming on the back of London City airports record figures last month to now Elon Musk the man behind Tesla and SpaceX has now turned down a spot on Twitter’s board after being revealed as the platform’s majority shareholder. New Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal confirmed this morning Elon has decided not to join our board. I believe this is for the best now Musk was due to step onto the board on Saturday. However, instead of taking out his new post, the billionaire instead asked his 81 million followers is Twitter dying, citing inactivity as chief concern after last week, voicing Twitter’s stance on freedom speech as his latest qualm with the platform, the eccentric entrepreneur nor Twitter should no reason for the rejection, the position. Indeed, he posted a smirking emoji with no other comment. If this is all very tiring for you, I find it equally time. But nonetheless, it is a big company and interesting people. So there we go. Why don’t we leave the corporate news there for now, because it’s all about the economics and today. Jack bring you in now, GDP figures this morning painting, I think probably what picture we expected to start being painted now as various sort of headwinds hit the economy. But nonetheless, nothing particularly cheering in the in the morning release.