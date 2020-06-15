The City View: Robert Walters on the 'perfect storm' hitting the jobs market

Read more: The City View: The future of capital markets, with William Wright – founder of New Financial

In this episode, Christian talks to Robert Walters, founder and CEO of Robert Walters, the London-listed global recruitment giant, about how the pandemic and lockdown has affected his business and what it means for professional recruitment in the months ahead.

Robert is highly critical of the government’s messaging around easing the lockdown measures and offers a candid assessment of the many challenges facing his sector – as well as the challenges facing those that may be looking for a new job this year. His advice? “Sit on your hands… after you’ve washed them, of course.”

Also in this episode, Christian looks at the state of a nervous retail sector as lockdown measures are eased; Lloyds Banking Group’s plan to shrink its property footprint; and the possible investor backlash looming for online fashion giant Boohoo.

