The City View: Rob Appleby, CIO of the Cibus Fund, on the future of food, food tech, and supply chain disruption

Today Andy Silvester chats to Rob Appleby, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of the Cibus Fund, a London-based private equity platform focused on investments in sustainable food and agriculture.

They go through the tech revolution in farming; why we should rethink the production of food; the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the global supply chain of food; and why we need shorter supply chains and locally-grown food.

Andy also goes through the news: Tesco has widened profit guidance for the year ahead as it tries to maintain consistent food prices; pressure on the Bank of England to tackle high inflation has intensified today; and GSK has bought cancer specialist Sierra Oncology.