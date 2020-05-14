The City View podcast: Money laundering and terrorism - compliance in the age of coronavirus

Read more: The City View from City A.M. with Dame Helena Morrissey

Christian is joined by Charles Delingpole, founder and CEO of ComplyAdvantage, a compliance and risk management platform using AI and machine learning to keep companies on the right side of the law.

Sanctions, scams and criminal activities all pose huge risks for businesses but how has the pandemic affected such behaviour and how should businesses respond, and how has home-working changed the compliance landscape?

Charles offers a candid and fascinating glimpse into this vital world.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at:

