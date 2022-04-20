The City View: Netflix stock plummets, and Interactive Investor’s Richard Hunter on “easy money” decade, strong UK markets

Today Andy Silvester talks to Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at Interactive Investor. They go through strong UK market performance; US indices — Netflix woes, and the NASDAQ’s near 13% dip this year; and the “easy money” economy this past decade, and how going forward young traders might be seeing lower returns on their investments for the first time.

Andy also talks to City A.M.’s Opinion Editor, Sacha O’Sullivan — they analyse Rishi Sunak’s challenging past few weeks after turning the spending tap off.