The City View: Musk on cusp of Twitter buy, and global markets down

Firstly, the corporate headlines and Twitter is in the final stretch of negotiations and its sale to Elon Musk, with a deal potentially being reached as early as today. As reported across the piece by Reuters and Bloomberg, amongst others, the social media firms hammering out the terms of a transaction. According to those familiar with the matter. Last week, the eccentric billionaire announced an offer to buy the social media platform for just around 43 billion US dollars. That's 33 and a half billion pounds, but did not say at the time how he would finance the acquisition that led people to be sceptical about his intentions. However, last week, he said in documents filed with us securities regulators that the money will come from Morgan Stanley and other banks as well as from his own personal wealth, Twitter yet comment on the matter. Musk has said he wants to buy Twitter because he does not feel it's living up to its potential as a platform for free speech. And in all that might mean in recent weeks, he's voiced a number of proposed changes for the company from relaxing its content restrictions, such as the rules suspended former President Donald Trump to ridding the platform, this province of fake and automated accounts. Elsewhere McCall's the convenience store has acknowledged softer trading as customers hold back on spending. While the chain continues to try and secure a financial lifeline from partners. Shares tumbled 50%. Again nearly trading on Monday morning after the retailer gave an update on his rescue deal talks. In a trading update on Monday. The convenience store chain said it's a mixed trading over the last few weeks. Meanwhile, UK retail investors are willing to shrug off the environmental damage of investments as long as they delivered bumper returns. New research has revealed some two thirds of UK return investors say they are unconcerned if their investments are sustainable, are focused solely on maximising the return on their cash research from investment firm Charles Schwab has revealed analysts at the firm's that investors are failing to vote with their wallets despite 67% Considering ethical stocks, a good investment and some good news even if not corporate news. Portugal has confirmed it plans to ignore a year also require British nationals to be treated as third country citizens border checks. That means the Southern European nation will become the first EU member states will our UK passport holders to be fast tracked through electronic passport gates, thereby receiving the same treatment as Portuguese citizens and nationals from other EU member states. And that's all the corporate and non corporate holiday news for today. I'm now joined by Jack Barnett, our economics and markets correspondent thanks for stopping by. I think it's fair to say that it's it's not been a brilliant Monday so far on on global markets. And really, the news sort of started started bad and it got worse, but it started bad in Asia. And that's really where this contagion is spread from no pun intended considering the context.