The City View: Michael Hewson on how markets could react to the US election

In this episode Christian is joined by CMC Markets’ chief market analyst Michael Hewson, who gives his take on the state of the US economy and how markets could respond to either a Biden victory or four more years of Donald Trump.

Subscribe to The City View Podcast: Apple / Google / Spotify / RSS

Michael looks at the current health of US equity markets and considers how a Democrat or Republican agenda could shape them in the years ahead, and he looks at how the result will affect the debate around another wave of US stimulus.

He also tells us how many screens he’ll be watching as the results come in…

Read more: The City View: Francis Maude on ‘defensive’ and ‘deeply flawed’ civil service

This podcast is sponsored by CMC Markets.

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.