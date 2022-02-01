The City View: Matt Smith, SteelEye CEO, on regtech and market manipulation

By:

<iframe src=”https://omny.fm/shows/the-city-view-city-ams-daily-podcast/the-city-view-matt-smith-steeleyes-ceo-on-regtech/embed” width=”100%” height=”180″ frameborder=”0″ title=”The City View: Matt Smith, SteelEye’s CEO, on regtech, meme stocks, and market manipulation”></iframe>

In today’s episode Andy Silvester speaks to Matt Smith, SteelEye CEO, on regtech, market manipulation and the year anniversary of the memestock story.

